“Officers of the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department, together with colleagues from the Central Administrative District of the capital, detained two suspects of a robbery attack and theft of more than 11 million rubles.

Earlier, the police received a report on a crime committed near one of the banks on the Prospekt Mira. A resident of Moscow told the arrived police that he urgently needed to exchange ruble cash for foreign currency. But since the validity of his passport expired, he turned to a practically unfamiliar citizen, for exchanging the amount for a small monetary reward using his documents.

However, the intermediary, having received at the exchange desk 160 thousand euros, tried to escape. The victim caught up with him at the exit from the bank. Then the offender sprayed the contents of a gas spray into his face. At that moment, an accomplice joined the offender. Having snatched away the bag with money, they fled in a car.

A criminal case was instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 162 of the RF Criminal Code. As a result of operational-search measures, in the Moscow Region, criminal investigation officers detained the driver who, according to investigators, had been waiting for his accomplices in a car during the unlawful act. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for him. Two more defendants were identified and put on the federal wanted list.

Currently, one of them - the alleged organizer of the attack - has been detained by operatives on the Taganskaya Street and has been placed to custody. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.