“The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khabarovsk Territory completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against three women charged with committing a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As previously reported, in 2019, the police stopped the activities of pseudo-medical centers located in large shopping and business complexes in several cities of the Far East.

According to the investigation, in the absence of special knowledge in the field of medicine, the offenders carried out diagnostics of the health status of clients, who were mostly elderly people. After that, the swindlers allegedly found diseases in them and offered a treatment in a clinic. The cost of services ranged from 160 to 350 thousand rubles. Thus, under the guise of providing medical assistance, the defendants stole more than 13.5 million rubles from 124 citizens.

Currently, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the Prosecutor's Office has been sent to the Tsentralny District Court of Khabarovsk for consideration on the merits.

Earlier, criminal cases in relation to their accomplices - two more employees of pseudo-medical centers, were also sent to court. The preliminary investigation into other members of the group continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.