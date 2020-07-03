As a result of operational-search measures, officers of the Nakhodkinsky Linear Division on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia identified and detained in the Kozin Bay, Primorsky Territory, two residents of the city of Nakhodka, 49 and 34 years old, who, as part of an organized group, illegally caught the Primorsky scallop.

The transport police found that the 49-year-old suspect acted as an organizer of the criminal activity, offering his friend, who did not have a permanent source of income, to engage in joint extraction of aquatic biological resources without proper permits.

Using diving gear, equipment and a boat, the accomplices carried out the illegal scallop catching, after which the organizer sold the scallop, sharing the profit with his accomplice.

At the time of the criminal activity in the Kozin Bay of the Primorsky Territory, the offenders were detained by officers of the Nakhodka Linear Division on Transport of the MIA of Russia.

During the detention, law enforcement authorities seized about 360 species of the mollusk.

The total material damage exceeded 120 thousand rubles.

Currently, the criminal case instituted by the inquiry unit of the Nakhodkinsky Linear Division on Transport of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia under part 3 of Article 256 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (illegal extraction of aquatic biological resources, using a self-propelled floating vehicle, committed by an organized group, causing a major damage) was sent to court.

The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.

The defendants will wait for a court ruling on their recognizance not to leave and behave properly.