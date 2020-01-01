The investigator of the Unit to Investigate Organized Criminal Activities of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region completed an investigation into the criminal case against four offenders accused of robbery attack at grocery stores.

At the crime scenes, police officers conducted inspections, eyewitnesses were identified and interviewed. In the course of the work, the police staff established specific features and made subjective portraits of the suspects. The orientation with the description of the offenders was circulated among the police staff.

Police officers carried out a complex of large-scale operational-search measures, including seizure of video recordings from surveillance cameras installed in the grocery stores.

As a result, the police identified the perpetrators and detained them. Those turned to be residents of the Central Asia aged from 20 to 24.

It was established that the detainees broke into the grocery stores of the Zavolzhsky District in medical masks and, threatening sellers with a knife, demanded to give them money from the cash register.

During the investigation, the police managed to establish the involvement of the detainees in 3 episodes of similar crimes committed in the region.

The total material damage to the stores amounted to approximately 60 thousand rubles.

The criminal case instituted under part 2 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation was sent to the Zavolzhsky District Court of the Tver Region for consideration on the merits.