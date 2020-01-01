Investigator of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novosibirsk completed the investigation of a criminal case under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Insurance Fraud”.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that during 2016, eight residents of Novosibirsk and the Novosibirsk region aged from 25 to 44, as part of an organized group, committed a series of frauds in the sphere of car insurance. The offenders manufactured fictitious documents for reimbursement of insurance payments after the alleged traffic accidents. To implement the criminal scheme, the defendants at low prices bought cars damaged after an accident, or second hand vehicles. Based on documents containing false information on the traffic accident, the offenders illegally received insurance payments.

In the course of search operations officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Novosibirsk Region identified and detained the suspects. The involvement of the suspects in 29 criminal episodes associated with the theft of money was established, 2 insurance companies suffered a material damage of more than 1.5 million rubles.

With regard to one of the suspects the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody and the rest were on recognizance of not leaving and behaving properly. Currently, the criminal case has been sent to Court for consideration on the merits.