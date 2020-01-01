The investigative unit for investigation of organized criminal activities of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Stavropol sent to the court a criminal case against a citizen on the grounds of crimes under part 3 of Article 30 and part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code.

The investigation established that the previously convicted 35-year-old resident of one of the neighboring regions entered into a conspiracy with unidentified persons to commit unlawful acts.

In the course of the implemented set of measures, the unlawful activity of the offender was suppressed by officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the regional GA together with Stavropol operatives.

Police has found out that the man temporarily resides in a rented apartment in the regional center. As a result of operational activities, he was detained while traveling by taxi to the city of Nevinnomyssk to meet with a potential buyer, to whom he intended to sell the stolen property. The man was taken to the Internal Affairs Division, where he confessed to the crime.

It was established that the offender, using master keys designed to open locks, as well as selecting a fitting key, independently, and in some cases with an accomplice, entered the premises and stole various property items. The third participant observed the environment in order to warn them in the event of owners or neighbors appearance.

In total, furs, cash, jewelry and other property worth about one million two hundred thousand rubles were stolen from the victims.

The investigators conducted searches during which part of the stolen was seized and returned to its rightful owners. As for the rest of the property, the suspect managed to dispose of at his discretion.

The investigator collected sufficient evidence base on the unlawful activities of the defendant. Fingerprint and tracological examinations, interrogations, seizures, identification, on-site testimonies and other procedural actions were carried out. The materials of the criminal case made eight volumes.

The citizen was charged with five thefts and two attempts to commit theft of property in Izobilnensky, Blagodarnensky urban districts, Aleksandrovsky, Shpakovsky districts and in Stavropol.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to the Promyshlenny District Court for consideration on the merits.