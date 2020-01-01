“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Internal Security, together with the FSB of Russia, revealed facts of misuse of budget funds when performing repairs at the facilities of the All-Russian Institute for Advanced Studies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

It was established that in April 2018, the institute entered into a state contract with a contractor for the overhaul and improvement of a number of objects: educational buildings, an administrative building, an information library building, a hostel, etc. In December 2018, the contract expired, but the work was not completed in full. Contrary to the provisions of the law, the Institute officials did not take measures to terminate the state contract and return unused funds to the state budget, and committed a number of other financial breaches. This entailed the misuse of budget funds in the amount of more than 46 million rubles.

Based on the materials of the investigation, the investigating authorities of the Investigative Committee of Russia in the Moscow Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of crimes under paragraph “b” of part 2 of Article 285.1 and part 1.1. of Article 293 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Currently, officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Internal Security and the Federal Security Service of Russia continue efforts aimed at identifying officials involved in the crimes, determining the degree of guilt of each of them, identifying additional episodes of unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.