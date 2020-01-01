“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control and the MIA of Russia Administration for the Pskov Region, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies of the Kingdom of Spain, suppressed the activities of two citizens who had launched the manufacture of synthetic cocaine in a clandestine laboratory.

During the operational-search activities, police officers with the power support of the special unit “Grom” (Thunder) of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Pskov Region detained a 60-year-old man and his 37-year-old son, who had equipped the drug laboratory.

During the search of the household, 2 objects, which were structurally similar to firearms, and ammunition, as well as specialized laboratory equipment, a significant number of precursors and initial components used at different stages of drug manufacture, intermediate reaction products, including explosive, highly flammable and toxic substances were found and confiscated.

In addition, a white powdered substance containing cocaine, according to the expert’s opinion, was seized.

If the laboratory would work with its full capacity, it would be possible to synthesize more than 20 kilograms of the drug per week.

At the same time, the suspects used cocaine synthesis methods based on the method of producing tropinone carboxylic acid esters patented in the USSR in 1936.

Investigative division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Strugo-Krasnensky" initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. A preventive measure in the form of remand in custody was chosen in respect of the suspects,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.