“In modern conditions, the practice of interaction of state bodies with citizens in an interactive mode is getting more widespread. The number of interactive services provided through the website of the traffic police гибдд.рф, is constantly growing, and the information they contain is becoming more detailed and easier to use.

To date, several official services have been successfully operating on the official website of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate, designed to simplify and accelerate the receipt by citizens of information important for them.

In particular, the service for verifying the presence of unpaid fines allows you to find out about all the violations committed on a particular vehicle throughout the country. In the first half of 2019, citizens checked their fines through it more than 198 million times, and for the same period of the current year, this number increased to 378 million.

To date, the service has been supplemented with functionality to provide citizens with photographic materials, which served as the evidence base for fines imposed by centers for automated registering of administrative offenses. At present, photographs of offenses from all constituent entities of the Russian Federation are provided here.

The vehicle inspection service allows you to check the “history” of a car for existence of search proceedings, participation in traffic accidents, as well as the existence of prohibitions and restrictions, which is in demand by citizens when they conclude purchase and sale transactions for vehicles.

During the 6 months of 2019, citizens turned for this service to the Internet site of the Traffic Police 65.2 million times, and this year they have requested it more than 80 million times.

Over the past six months, they checked the participation of a vehicle in road accidents more than 75 million times (in the 6 months of 2019 - 70 million times). 40 million requests for information on whether the car was wanted were received (for 6 months of 2019 - 37 million). The presence of restrictions with respect to a particular vehicle was checked 45 million times (for 6 months of 2019 - 43.2 million times).

The service of checking driver licenses provides citizens, as well as employers, hiring drivers and releasing them to transport lines, an opportunity to get information about whether a driver’s license has been really issued, whether this document is wanted, and whether there is information about the deprivation of its owner of the right to drive vehicles. In the first half of 2019, over 10 million checks of driver's licenses were carried out through the service, and over the same period of 2020, more than 11 million of such checks were carried out.

A notification service on the organized transportation of groups of children by buses, with the help of which the organizer (applicant) sends information in electronic form about such a trip directly to the units of the Traffic Police. This ensures that the notification is sent in real time to the data bank, where it immediately becomes available for consideration to the traffic police.

In addition to the service of notification on organized transportation of groups of children by buses, on the site you can find information on regulatory documents setting the requirements for the transportation of groups of children, guidelines for their organization and other useful information.

In addition to interactive services, the official website of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate there have been also introduced various convenient on-line directories that allow you to instantly receive the necessary information about the activities of the service. In particular, last year a section appeared on the site about the locations of technical means of automatic photo and video recording of traffic violations.

The Russian MIA is confident that the future development of the traffic police website гибдд.рф, interactive services and on-line directories provided with it will continue to contribute to further improvement of the road safety in our country. In addition, this can significantly save the time of citizens and use the Traffic Police staff more effectively,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.