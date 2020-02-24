On February 24, 2020, as a result of checking out operational information during authorized inspection of a shopping pavilion located in the capital of the republic, a batch of tobacco products without excise and federal special stamps was found by ES&CC officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic. The investigators seized 2,820 packs of cigarettes of various manufacturers worth more than 125 thousand rubles.

On the same day, law enforcement officers conducted an authorized inspection of the premises of a tobacco shop located on Pushkin Street in the city of Nalchik. As a result of the measures taken, a batch of cigarettes of various manufacturers in the amount of 2,389 packs worth more than 124 thousand rubles was seized.

It was established that unmarked tobacco products seized on the basis of the above facts belonged to a 50-year-old entrepreneur from the city of Nalchik.

The Division for the Organization of the Inquiry of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic has instituted criminal proceedings against the suspect under paragraph 5 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Production, acquisition, storage, transportation or sale of unmarked goods and products”, which provides for punishment, including imprisonment for up to three years.