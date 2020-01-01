The investigative unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Perm Territory completed the investigation into a criminal case against seven residents of the region accused of committing 22 episodes of illegal logging in an organized group on a particularly large scale.

It was established that the men organized illegal activities in several sections of the forestry of the Gornozavodsky district of the Perm Territory. The offenders used a harvester and a forwarder - special equipment for logging. After cutting down, the wood was sold to individual entrepreneurs or processed at their own sawmills, and the finished material was sold. In total, as a result of unlawful actions of the defendants, the Forest Fund of the Russian Federation suffered a damage in the amount of 51.8 million rubles.

In July 2018, the offenders were detained by police with the support of fighters of the Rosgvardia. As a security measure for offsetting the damages, the logging complexes and personal vehicles of the defendants were arrested totaling more than 30 million rubles.

During the investigation, the attackers pleaded guilty. The men face imprisonment for a term of up to 7 years.