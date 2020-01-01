“Investigators of the investigative unit of the department of the MIA of Russia Division for the Sovetsky District of the city of Ryazan are investigating three criminal cases of theft from foreign cars of the representative class.

In March of this year, in Ryazan, the offenders stole 1,300 US dollars and 35 thousand rubles from an SUV parked near one of the shopping centers.

On June 12, two more similar in style offenses were committed. In one case, 20 thousand rubles were stolen from the salon of an expensive foreign car, in the second - a golden ring. It is noteworthy that the owner of the gold jewelry noticed how a stranger got into his car and tried to catch him, however, the offender managed to escape.

After reviewing the recordings from the CCTV cameras, the police established the state registration plate and the make of the car on which the thieves had left one of the most recent crime scenes. On the same day, operatives of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ryazan Region, together with colleagues from district divisions, with the power support of the Rosgvardia, detained three suspects.

Criminal proceedings into the facts were instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Articles 158 and 161 of the RF Criminal Code.

It was preliminarily established that the defendants used a car alarm scanner when committing thefts.

Currently, operative-investigation steps are being taken to establish and document additional episodes of the suspects’ unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.