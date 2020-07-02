“The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, implemented a set of measures to ensure public safety during the all-Russian vote on the approval of amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

185 thousand policemen, as well as military servicemen of the Rosgvardia, worked in polling stations in all constituent entities of the Russian Federation on July 1. They were assisted by personnel of private security organizations and representatives of public law enforcement units.

As a result of the measures taken, no offenses capable of affecting the results of the all-Russian vote were allowed. After the polling stations were closed, police officers ensured the safe transportation of ballots to the territorial election commissions.

All MIA of Russia officers who were involved in law enforcement activities were given the opportunity to fulfill their civic duty and express their attitude to the proposed changes to the main law of the state. It should be noted that, many of them took the opportunity of remote electronic voting.

Competent and professional actions of the police officers were highly appreciated by the leadership of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation and territorial election commissions,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.