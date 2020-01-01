A resident of the Primorsky Territory turned to law enforcement authorities with a statement that he had suffered from fraudulent actions of his acquaintance. The victim decided to sell his foreign car worth 430 thousand rubles. His friend, a 30-year-old resident of Khabarovsk, offered his help in finding buyers. For that purpose, the offender asked to issue a power of attorney for him, drove the car to the regional center, and afterwards he started convincing the Primorye resident in every way that the car was not of interest to potential customers. When the owner decided to return the property, the acquaintance stopped answering calls.

Officers of the Police Division No. 6 of the MIA of Russia Administration for Khabarovsk established that the suspect had sold the vehicle, stole the money and spent it on personal needs.

As part of the investigation, the police found another victim of unlawful actions committed by the offender. Having offered intermediary services, the defendant sold a foreign car of a Khabarovsk woman, and did not give the received 470 thousand rubles to the woman. Law enforcers seized the car and returned to the owner for safekeeping.

The offender has confessed to the crime and cooperates with the investigation. Previously, the man was prosecuted for fraud, as well as for violation of the rules of the road and the operation of vehicles.

There were initiated criminal cases on the grounds of offenses stipulated by part 3 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code “Fraud”. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to six years.

With respect to the detainee a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.