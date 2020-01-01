A representative of the Bibikovsky village administration turned to the police with a statement on the committed crime. In the forest belt near the village of Novovozdvizhenka, an unidentified man committed an illegal cutting of eight oak trees. The investigation team of the Umetsky District police went to the scene of the crime. Tree cuts were taken from the place of oak felling, footprints and vehicle tracks were also found.

As part of the organized search activities, the operatives established a 22-year-old local resident whom the police suspected of committing the crime. He was interviewed. The police identified a Niva car with a trailer on which the suspect could allegedly transport the stolen trees. The tree trunks were found with one of the suspect's relatives. A criminal case was initiated by the police sub-division for the settlement of Umet on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 260 of the Russian Criminal Code “Illegal felling of forest plantations”. A further set of operational-search and investigative measures is being taken to collect evidence confirming the suspect's guilt.