A criminal case on charges of fraud in the sphere of lending was instituted by the police in Chita. The amount of the damage exceeded 13 million rubles.

Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Chita found that two 35-year-old residents of Chita, one of whom had experience in lending, entered into a conspiracy aimed at stealing funds belonging to one of the banks. Subsequently, the suspects involved four of their acquaintances aged from 36 to 59 in the illegal activities.

To implement their criminal plan, the offenders purchased a fake technical passport for an excavator from an unidentified person. After that, they turned to an office of one of the banks for a consumer loan for the purchase of the machine with the condition that it remained pledged with the financial institution until the loan was fully settled, while providing a fake Technical passport for the vehicle. As a result, the offenders received a loan of five million rubles, which they cashed and disposed of at their discretion.

Continuing their unlawful activities, the group members similarly stole money in the amount of 5 million 250 thousand rubles allegedly for the purchase of a self-propelled machine and 3 million 550 thousand rubles for the purchase of a front-end loader by submitting fictitious documents to the bank for those vehicles. In both cases, the non-existent equipment in accordance with the agreement was pledged with the bank.

The total damage to the joint stock company amounted to approximately 13 million 800 thousand rubles.

Three suspects were taken to the temporary detention facility. Subsequently, with respect to one the suspects a preventive measure was chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior, and with respect to the other two - a prohibition of certain actions.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Chita charged active members of the group under part 3 of Article 159.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, i.e. “Theft of funds by a borrower by submitting to the bank or other lender knowingly false and (or) inaccurate information committed by a group of persons by prior agreement, on a large scale”. This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to six years.

During the search, expensive cars purchased with the money allegedly obtained by criminal means, a laptop, two cell phones and various documents were seized from the suspects.

Currently, operational-search measures and investigative actions are being conducted aimed at establishing the circumstances of the committed illegal act and the role of each member of the group.