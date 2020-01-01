The unlawful act was recorded at the end of February this year. The offender carefully prepared for the crime, chose a convenient moment when there were no visitors in the store, put on a mask, hood, gloves and burst into the premises. Locking the front door with a heck, he attacked the saleswoman and threatening with a knife, stole 6 thousand rubles from the cash register.
As a result of thoroughly carried out operational-search work, the suspect was detained by officers of the sub-division for disclosing brigandage attacks of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Yakutskoye”. He turned to be a 43-year-old local resident previously convicted for a property crime.
Evidence of his guilt included the results of forensic study of biological traces left by the suspect on the mask found near the crime scene.
Currently, the criminal investigation is completed. A criminal case initiated against the defendant on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Brigandage” was sent to Court for consideration on the merits.
