The day before, at a stationary traffic police point in the Bogucharsky District, on the 741st km of the M-4 “Don” highway, the police stopped a VAZ-21103. When checking the documents of the 35-year-old driver, law enforcement officers noticed that a passenger, a 34-year-old resident of the Rostov Region, got nervous.

Police officers decided to inspect the vehicle. During the inspection of the passenger compartment in the air vents of the front panel, three packages with light colored substance that were bound with adhesive tape were found and seized. Further, during inspection in the air filter housing under the front hood, four bound with adhesive tape packages with a powdered substance were found.

The packages were seized and sent for research to the Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia GA for the Voronezh Region. The investigation established that the packages contained a synthetic drug weighing about 3 kilograms.

The defendants were detained in accordance with Article 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Russian Federation and taken to a police division, where they explained that they had purchased large batches of drugs using special messenger programs for packaging them into small lots, after which the men placed the drug in a cache and sold it to drug addicts using a cashless payment method, subsequently informing them of the location of the cache.

A criminal case under part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal manufacture, sale or transfer of narcotics, psychotropic substances or their analogues, as well as the illegal sale or transfer of plants containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, or parts thereof, containing narcotics or psychotropic substances was initiated against the suspects”.

For the commission of this unlawful act the legislation provides for a punishment of up to 20 years of imprisonment.

Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.