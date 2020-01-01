“Police officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region suppressed a major scam of stealing funds of citizens. The offenders posing as specialists in finance offered a profitable investment, promising large dividends to investors. They used social networks to attract customers.

One of the victims applied for help to the police of the Irkutsk Region through the on-line service receiving citizens' complaints on the official website of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

During the operative-search activities, officers of the Division “K” of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region, together with officers of the police division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Bratskoye”, established the identities of the alleged swindlers and detained them.

During searches in the apartments of the defendants, computer equipment, mobile phones and SIM cards for them, as well as bank cards having evidential value in the criminal case, were seized.

After examining the data from the seized information carriers, the police concluded that the offenders could be involved in similar unlawful acts and soon established another 21 victims in the criminal case. They turned out to be residents of several regions of Russia.

The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Bratskoye”, on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 2 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, instituted 22 criminal cases that were combined in one proceeding,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.