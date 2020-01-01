Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Kirovsky” have instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 159.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud in receipt of payments”.

The basis for initiating the criminal case were the results of operational investigative measures.

According to law enforcement officers, the head of one of the limited liability companies in the city of Kirov provided documents containing knowingly false information in order to receive subsidies for financial reimbursement of expenses for the purchase of equipment.

In the submitted documents, the citizen indicated that he had recently bought the equipment that had been actually purchased several years ago. Based on this information, unjustified payments in the amount of about 210 thousand rubles were made.

Currently all the circumstances of the crime are being established.