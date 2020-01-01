“An investigator of the Investigative unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region completed the investigation of a criminal case instituted on the facts of organizing a criminal community and participating in it, as well as facts of the illegal production, sale, transfer of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that in 2017, a 35-year-old resident of the Novosibirsk Region organized a criminal community for the distribution of narcotic drugs, which included nine men and seven women aged from 18 to 48.

Their duties included management of an on-line store and drug couriers, manufacturing, purchasing and packing narcotic drugs, arrangement of caches, selection of new members of the group. Distribution of drugs was carried out in the territory of the Novosibirsk, Tomsk, Kemerovo regions, Altai Territory, as well as in one of the CIS countries.

The head of the community coordinated the activities of subordinates and controlled the financial base, formed and continuously replenished out of proceeds from illegal activities. More than one thousand retail doses of narcotic drugs were sold daily through the store. The monthly income from the sales exceeded 15 million rubles.

The activities of the group were concealed, and the connection of drug dealers with clients was carried out through instant messengers. Nevertheless, the investigators were able to establish a possible circle of people who had access to the administration of the website of the on-line store, as well as cache-fillers and other accomplices.

Thanks to the well-coordinated and professional work of the employees of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region, the regional Department of the Federal Security Service of Russia with the power support of the special unit “Grom”, the group’s activities were suppressed and the on-line store was closed. In the period from October to December 2018, all the defendants were detained.

During the inspection of premises rented by members of the criminal community, searches at the place of residence of the suspects, the police seized more than eight kilograms of narcotic drugs of synthetic origin and psychotropic substances.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Oktyabrsky District Court of the city of Novosibirsk for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.