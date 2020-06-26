The previous day the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Bokhansky” received a statement on the theft of an UAZ vehicle. The owner of the car explained that at lunchtime he parked it in the center of the village of Bokhan and locked the doors. After a short time, the victim saw that his vehicle was leaving the alley.

During operative-search activities, officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Bokhansky”, detective of the criminal investigation unit Bimba Sanzhitserenov and driver Aleksandr Ivanov, found the wanted car on the banks of the Angara River near the village of Olonki within two hours. The alleged hijacker was in the river and soon began drowning. The policemen found out that one of the local residents living nearby had a boat. While one of the policemen controlled the situation from the bank, the second, together with a local resident, promptly delivered the boat to the river, and, with its help saved the man from the water.

He turned to be a previously convicted resident of the settlement of Bokhan. The detainee explained that he had stolen the car in order to go to the river on a hot day.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 166 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “The misappropriation of a car or other vehicle without intention of stealing it”. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.

Currently, the leadership of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Bokhansky” is considering the issue of encouraging the caring local resident who had assisted the police.