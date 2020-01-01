Investigators of the investigative unit of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the territory completed the investigation into the criminal case against a local resident.

In the period from 2016 to 2019, a previously convicted and unemployed 49-year-old man, while staying in the city of Krasnoyarsk, committed more than 30 property crimes - theft, fraud and robbery, having caused a damage of more than 1.7 million rubles with his criminal actions.

Thus, in 2016, the defendant, knowing that his acquaintance was serving a sentence in prison, offered his mother to provide assistance in arranging his parole. He informed the woman about the need to pay for the services of a lawyer, who would allegedly prepare relevant documents. Having received funds in the amount of 50 thousand rubles, the offender disposed of them at his discretion.

In addition, in August 2017, the man arrived in Achinsk, where he rented an apartment for a day without documenting the deal. The swindler secretly stole a Samsung TV set from the apartment, complete with a control panel worth in total 23 thousand rubles, after which he left the scene of the crime.

In the same May 2019, he found an announcement on a popular Internet platform about the sale of two 585 gold chains worth about 200 thousand and more than 350 thousand rubles. The fraudster called the number indicated in the announcement and met with the victim under the pretext of inspecting the chains for the purpose of acquiring them. During the meeting, the offender asked to give him the chains for inspection, and after the transfer of the jewelry he openly stole them. The total damage amounted to 564,637 rubles 36 kopecks.

A criminal case was instituted against the suspect on the grounds of crimes stipulated by parts 1, 2, 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”, parts 1, 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Robbery”, part 2 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

Currently, the defendant is remanded in custody, investigation of the criminal case has been completed and it has been sent to Court for consideration on the merits. The man may be sentenced to a punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 7 years.