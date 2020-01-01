As a result of an operation carries out by officers of the Drug Control Administration of the regional police, about 1 kg of marijuana was seized from illicit trafficking on the Tyumen-Yekaterinburg highway.
During a set of operational measures, police officers detained a 32-year-old resident of Novosibirsk, who played the role of a drug carrier from the city of St. Petersburg to Novosibirsk. In the backseat of his Toyota Camry car, in a bag, the police found a kilogram of marijuana prepared for subsequent non-contact sale. During the investigation, police seized drug-like pills from the detainee’s car. An examination found that the detainee transported a total of 1 kg of marijuana and MDMA drug in the amount of 1,100 tablets.
A criminal case has been initiated on the fact by the investigation unit of the Investigative Administration on the grounds of corpus delicti stipulated by part 3 of Article 30, part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code. The police have reason to believe that the suspect is involved in the commission of a number of similar crimes in other regions. The detainee is currently taken to custody. The investigation continues.
