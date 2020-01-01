The investigative unit for organized criminal activity of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Sakhalin Region completed the investigation of the criminal case against a former 24-year-old employee of one of the mobile communication salons of the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. A citizen is accused of embezzlement and misappropriation.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that in November 2018 the defendant got a job as a sales and service specialist in a salon. In addition to working with clients, his duties included conducting of financial transactions, as well as monitoring and maintaining of the property entrusted to him.

Having free access to the company’s settlement account, the offender, using a specialized computer program, transferred the proceeds to his bank card for eight days. Thus, the defendant managed to appropriate company funds in the amount of 8 million 750 thousand rubles. The offender spent the stolen funds on betting odds.

Investigators have collected an exhaustive evidence base indicating to the defendant’s involvement in the commission of the crime under part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.