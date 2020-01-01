The owner of commercial premises turned to Police Division No. 8 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Rostov-on-Don and explained that in the morning she had discovered the broken front door of the kiosk and the loss of cigarettes worth about 150 thousand rubles.

As a result of a complex of operational-search measures, criminal investigation officers established and detained a 22-year-old local resident, previously convicted for theft. Police found the suspect to be involved in four other similar episodes of unlawful activity. He stole goods from supermarkets in the city. The total damage to organizations exceeded 300 thousand rubles.

The investigators initiated a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code (“Theft”). The suspect was placed to custody.