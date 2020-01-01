Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kushchevsky District is investigating a criminal case instituted against a 46-year old local resident on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

It has been established that the suspect, being the director and chief accountant of a municipal institution for three years, issued orders containing knowingly false information about the accrual to her account of bonuses, compensations and other payments related to the implementation of labor activities. Thus, the woman is suspected of embezzlement of about half a million rubles. The offender credited the stolen funds to her bank account and disposed of them at her discretion.

The fact of illegal activity was revealed by officers of the FSB of Russia Department in the Krasnodar Territory.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a written undertaking not to leave the place and proper behavior was chosen for the woman. The sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to six years. The investigation continues.