Today, at a meeting of the State Anti-Drug Committee, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev announced the suppression of the activities of the group, whose members had organized the production of the drug, mephedrone, in clandestine laboratories.

As a result of operational-search measures, officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking Control, together with colleagues from the Internal Affairs Administration for the North-Western Administrative District of Moscow, detained three suspects.

Two criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

During searches in two rented households, equipment, precursors and drugs (prohibited substances) were found. Chief of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia emphasized: “The volume of the seized narcotic drug would make it possible to produce about one hundred and fifty thousand single doses, which at the black market prices makes more than one hundred million rubles.”

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects. The preliminary investigation continues.