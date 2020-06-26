Today, on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, in a video-conference mode, a meeting of the State Anti-Drug Committee was held under the chairmanship of the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

The MIA of Russia Chief informed about the current operational situation: “Tightening of control over the movement of goods and cargo on international routes has led to a reduction in the smuggling of drugs of foreign origin into the Russian Federation. Against this background, attempts to expand the production of synthetic drugs within the country have been registered. In the first quarter, the police eliminated nearly sixty drug laboratories, which is 44% more than in the same period last year”.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev noted, as an example, the suppression of the activities of the group, whose members organized underground laboratories for the production of mephedrone in the Moscow Region: “The volume of the seized narcotic drug would make it possible to produce about one hundred and fifty thousand single doses, which at the black market prices makes more than one hundred million rubles”.

The Minister emphasized the need to consolidate the efforts of federal and regional authorities in countering drug crime, as well as strengthening cooperation in the international arena.

The priorities of the Russian anti-drug policy are based on international legal principles in the field of global drug control, the inviolability of which was confirmed in the final declaration of the 62nd UN session on narcotic drugs in March last year.

At the same time, in the opinion of those present, the legalization of so-called “soft” drugs by some countries poses a threat to international treaties, and most importantly, to the health of the population, especially young people, challenges other states that do not accept such approaches.

In addition, during the meeting, the results of monitoring the drug situation in the country in 2019 were summed up and the draft annual report to the President of the Russian Federation reflecting the results of implementing the current Strategy of the state anti-drug policy was approved.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev emphasized: “By joint efforts of the federal bodies and regional anti-drug commissions, last year, we managed to achieve certain positive dynamics. The crime rate in the field of drug trafficking decreased by almost 9.5 percent, and the number of drug addicts fell by 5 percent”.

Currently, work on the new Strategy is underway, which will cover the period until 2030: a public discussion has taken place, an anti-corruption examination has been conducted, and approval has been obtained from most departments.

Another issue on the agenda were measures of government control over the circulation of non-smoking nicotine-containing products. The Chairman of the SAC reported on the main results of inspection activities in this area: “Territorial bodies of Rospotrebnadzor together with representatives of the General Prosecutor’s Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Investigative Committee of Russia carried out more than two hundred thousand inspections, including about sixty thousand unplanned and on-site ones. As a result, the turnover of non-smoking nicotine-containing products in retail outlets has significantly decreased”.