The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for Topkinsky District received a message about an attack committed in a grocery store in the village of Razdolye. The police found out that an unknown person entered the premises of the outlet and, threatening the seller with a knife, stole 2,000 rubles from the cash register. Two customers who were in the store at the time of the robbery tried to detain the attacker, but the offender wounded one of them. The victim was diagnosed with a non-penetrating stab wound to the chest.

Officers of the MIA of Russia Division for Topkinsky District quickly arrived at the scene and detained the robber. That was a 25-year-old resident of the Belovsky District with a criminal record. The police seized from him the stolen money and the kitchen knife that he had used in the attack.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Topkinsky District initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 2 of Article 162 of the Russian Criminal Code “Brigandage”. According to the sanctions of this article, the maximum penalty is a 10 years' imprisonment. For the period of the investigation, placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.