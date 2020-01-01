Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Perm Territory detained a 45-year-old man suspected of drug trafficking. The special operation took place near a cafe in the very center of Perm.

According to the police, the dealer drove up to the establishment in his own car and was waiting for a client to transfer a large batch of prohibited substances. However, the deal did not take place. The investigators found with the detainee 4 kilograms of amphetamine, 75 grams of cocaine and another 20 grams of the synthetic drug MDMA. During the searches in the car and apartment of the suspect, 800 thousand rubles were seized. According to detectives, the money had criminal origin.

It is known that the dealer has been under operational investigation for almost a year. The man carefully maintained security. He sold prohibited substances to a narrow circle of persons from hand to hand only. His clients were people from fairly wealthy families. Transactions took place in the VIP booths of notorious institutions in Perm (before the regime of self-isolation).

The detainee has a huge criminal experience. He served sentences for murder, robbery, robbery and fraud. Now one more conviction will be added to his criminal record. A criminal case has been instituted on the fact of an attempted sale of illicit substances in an especially large amount under part 3 of Article 30, part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The 45-year-old resident of Perm is taken into custody.