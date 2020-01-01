“Officers of the Criminal Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained suspects of a series of frauds against residents of the city of Rostov-on-Don.

Since February of this year, a number of statements from local residents were received by territorial police divisions. The victims - mostly those were elderly people - were told that they had become victims of fraud and lost their savings.

The investigators found out that the attackers acted very carefully. Having a database of telephone numbers, they called citizens and informed them that their relatives had committed a crime or had become culprits of a traffic accident. Then the accomplices offered to transfer money to them in order to avoid unpleasant consequences. According to preliminary estimates the total damage may amount to nearly 4 million rubles.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police received information that in the Voroshilovsky District of Rostov-on-Don, two members of the group were trying to cheat a pensioner. They informed the woman by telephone that her son had allegedly committed a crime, and in order to solve the issue of not bringing him to justice, a large amount of money was needed. The pensioner gave the courier who came to her 200 thousand rubles, after which he was detained by operatives. The second defendant was detained later in another district of the city of Rostov-on-Don.

According to the available data, the partners transferred 2/3 of the criminal income to the organizer of the criminal scheme, and appropriated the rest of the money. There is reason to believe that the suspects may be involved in a number of similar unlawful acts.

Criminal proceedings against the suspects were instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by parts 2 and 3 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainees. The preliminary investigation and search for the organizer of the illegal activities continues,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.