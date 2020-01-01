“The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev signed an order awarding Senior operative officer of the criminal investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for Khabarovsk, Major of the Police Aleksandr Bogatyrev. The police officer, having witnessed a traffic accident, instantly assessed the situation and prevented an uncontrolled car from hitting a three-year-old boy,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

As previously reported, at the cross-road of Pavel Morozov and Biyskaya streets in the city of Khabarovsk, a collision of two cars occurred, after which an uncontrolled minibus continued to move along a circular trajectory.

Suddenly, a child flew out of the open window of the front passenger door and fell onto the roadway. At any moment he could get under the wheels. Aleksandr Bogatyrev, Senior detective of the Criminal Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for Khabarovsk, was an eyewitness to the incident. Without losing a second the policeman jumped out of his car, picked up the small boy and carried him into a safe place. After a few seconds, the uncontrolled minibus drove across the place where the child had been just a moment before.

“For courage and selflessness in saving a child, Senior detective of the Criminal Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for Khabarovsk, Major of the Police Aleksandr Bogatyrev was awarded a medal of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs “For courage in the name of salvation,” Irina Volk noted.