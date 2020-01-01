An investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region completed the investigation of the criminal case against four citizens of one of the CIS countries accused of robbery, brigandage and theft of documents.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that on April 3, 2019, four men aged from 21 to 35, at a house on Vysotsky Street committed a robbery of a citizen of one of the Asian states. Having attacked the man who was in the car, the attackers with the use of violence took away his belongings and the keys to the apartment. While two attackers kept the victim in the car, the other two entered his home, where they stole a television, money, a mobile phone, a meat grinder, as well as a certificate of registration of the car.

The victim filed a statement with the police, assessing the damage caused at 82 thousand rubles. In the course of search operations officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Novosibirsk Region identified and detained the suspects of the committed crime. It turned out that the detainees planned to commit a series of similar crimes in the future.

The police also established the involvement of one of the detainees in the robbery committed in October of 2018. A citizen of one of the Asian countries became another victim of a crime. By breaking the door, the suspect entered his apartment, located in the house on Vysotsky Street, and stole money in the amount of 80 thousand rubles. The owner of the property found the offender in his house, but, despite this, the suspect fled with the stolen items.

Currently, the suspects are charged with committing crimes under part 4 of Article 162 of the Russian Criminal Code "Brigandage”, part 1 of Article 325 of the Russian Criminal Code “Theft of an official document committed out of selfish interest” and part 1 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Robbery”. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainees. The criminal case has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.