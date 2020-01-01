“Operatives of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region detained four scammers who tricked an elderly woman into transferring her savings to them, allegedly for securing the funds.

At the end of May, a 67-year-old woman turned to the police with a statement. She said that an unknown man had called her cell phone, and introduced himself as a bank employee. The interlocutor strongly recommended transferring all the savings to the indicated by him accounts, supposedly, specially protected by the bank.

The pensioner believed the offender and transferred about two million through an on-line application. Then, over the course of several days, the elderly woman withdrew more than two million rubles from deposits in bank branches, which she transferred through an ATM to the accounts indicated by the stranger. After some time, the resident of St. Petersburg realized that she had been cheated, and turned to the police.

Based on this fact, the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kirovsky District of the city of St. Petersburg initiated a criminal case under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational search activities, criminal investigators detained the three suspects in one of the hotels of the Northern capital. Their accomplice was detained several hours later on Lakhtinsky Avenue.

During the search in the residence premises of the suspects 150 bank cards, a computer, 190 sim-cards 13 mobile phones and other items of evidentiary value in the criminal case were seized.

There is reason to believe that the suspects may be involved in other similar unlawful acts.

The court chose for the two detainees a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, another two are under recognizance of not leaving and behaving properly. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.