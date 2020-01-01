During the implementation of a complex of operational-search measures, officers of the 3rd division of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region, with the power support from a special unit, detained two suspects (37 and 38 years old) of a series of hijacks of foreign cars in the city of Rostov-on-Don and the Rostov Region. At the detention, a TT combat pistol was seized from one of the detainees.

The suspects followed their victims to determine the time when the vehicle was unattended by the owner. After the victim left the vehicle for a short period of time, they stole the foreign car using sophisticated expensive electronic equipment. Before driving the stolen vehicle to a temporary parking spot, one of the suspects in advance traveled along the route to check the route for the presence of traffic police posts. The stolen foreign cars were taken to leased boxes of underground garages located in apartment buildings on the territory of the city of Rostov-on-Don.

The police established the involvement of the offenders in 3 episodes of unlawful activity - theft of Lexus EC250, Mercedes S500 and Nisan Tiana vehicles. During the searches, the stolen Nisan Tiana car, electronic equipment with which citizens stole cars, a TT combat pistol, and various ammunition were seized from the detainees. Currently the police establish the involvement of the suspects in similar episodes of criminal activity. All foreign cars stolen by suspects have been returned to their rightful owners.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the detainees on the grounds of a crime under parts 3 and 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. A criminal case on the crime stipulated by Article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal purchase, transfer, selling, storage, transportation or carrying of the arms, their basic parts, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices” is being initiated. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them.