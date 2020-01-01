Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region, with the power support by the SOBR unit of the Rosgvardia Administration for the Tver Region, based on operational materials, detained a group of individuals suspected of fraudulent activities related to unlawful seizure of land.

In the period from May to July 2019, an individual entrepreneur bought an agricultural land plot from a shareholder of one of the joint-stock companies of the Vyshnevolotsky District of the Tver Region.

With the assistance of a cadastral engineer and an official of the state registration authority, a cadastral number was assigned to the land plot with a total area of more than 220 hectares, and later the title to the plot was registered. At the same time, 7 contours of the formed land plot went beyond the boundaries of the land in the shared ownership of the joint-stock company and were located on the lands belonging to the land redistribution fund of the Vyshnevolotsky District, that is, the undistributed land in state property.

As a result of the unlawful actions of three residents of Tver aged between 33 and 49, the administration of the Vyshnevolotsky Urban District of the Tver Region suffered a material damage in the amount of about 7 million rubles.

Searches were conducted at the places of residence of the defendants, documentation related to land surveying, originals of documents of title, and electronic media were seized.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.