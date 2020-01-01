“The message about the fire was received by the MIA of Russia Sub-division for the Ust-Koksinsky District of the Republic of Altai from the administrator of the Vysotnik tourist base. The woman explained that at about 4 in the morning there occurred a fire in the Archangel Michael chapel.
The investigators found that a citizen of one of the neighboring countries, whom local residents had seen near the scene a few days before the fire, could be involved in arson.
As a result of operational-search measures, the suspect was detained by police in one of the areas of the Ust-Koksinsky District of the Republic of Altai.
Senior Investigator of the Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Sub-Division for the Ust-Koksinsky District of the Republic of Altai has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 167 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The issue of choosing a preventive measure with respect to the suspect is being considered,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.
