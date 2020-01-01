“Officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Okoneshnikovsky District of the Omsk Region found and returned to the village church the relics stolen by an offender.

The headman of the Church of the Intercession of the Holy Virgin addressed made a statement about the theft to the police. During the inspection of the scene, the police found out that at night an unknown man broke the window with a pitchfork and climbed into the premises. Having stolen the relics of the saints Theodosius, Archbishop of Chernigov and John, Metropolitan of Tobolsk, as well as objects that priests use during the liturgy, he escaped.

As a result of operational-search measures, it was found that a local resident, who had been repeatedly prosecuted, could be involved in committing the offense.

The investigators received information that in the morning the suspect left for the neighboring region by a regular bus, and then proceeded to the city of Omsk. Based on the description, the defendant was detained by the crew of the patrol service in the regional center.

A part of the stolen items, including capsules with the relics of saints, were found by the police in an abandoned house. Church utensils were hidden in a well. Police officers removed it having pumped out the water.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. The found property was returned to the temple.

Believers thanked the police for their operational work. On June 23, the Memorial Day of St. John, Metropolitan of Tobolsk, they will be able to venerate his holy relics,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.