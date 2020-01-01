“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking Control together with colleagues from the Vladimir Region and representatives of the FSB of Russia, suppressed the illegal activity of a drug laboratory.

In non-operational buildings located in one of the villages, policemen found laboratory equipment, personal protective suits, more than fifty plastic cans and bundles with substances of different consistencies and colors.

According to the expert opinion, the containers were filled with a solution containing mephedrone and the psychotropic substance - amphetamine. After filtering and drying, the total mass of the ready for use banned substance exceeded thirty kilograms, which is more than one hundred thousand single doses.

Operatives detained a 65-year-old visitor from the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), as well as two residents of the city of Kursk on suspicion of involvement in activities related to drug trafficking.

It was established that the defendants rented a room in the Petushinsky District, specifically for the creation of a drug laboratory. They planned to distribute finished drugs in several regions of Russia.

Currently, Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Vladimir Region have instituted criminal proceedings against the suspects on the grounds of the crime under part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In respect of the defendants, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.