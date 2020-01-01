“Since the beginning of this year, a number of thefts of jewelry and cash from private households have been committed in Oryol. The detectives discovered that unknown persons penetrated the dwellings through plastic double-glazed windows.

In one of the apartments there was an elderly mistress who noticed a stranger and wanted to call for help. However, threatening with a kitchen knife, he forced the woman to give him all her savings.

In another case, at the time of the visit of the uninvited guest, an eight-year-old child was in a private house on Skulpturnaya Street. The man told the boy that he was his mother’s acquaintance and came to pick up some things at her request. Having stolen a casket with gold jewelry worth in total about 100 thousand rubles, he disappeared. The school-boy called his parents, and they called the police. This was the last episode of the defendant’s illegal activities.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by articles 158, 161 and 162 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, officers of the criminal investigation department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Oryol Region found that a citizen of one of the neighboring countries living in the Zavodsky District of the city of Orel could be involved in the commission of those illegal acts.

It was decided to hold the detention at the time of the sale of stolen jewelry. When the suspect offered one of the citizens to buy gold jewelry from him and began showing them, police officers approached him and asked to explain their origin. He rushed away, but was detained by field investigators.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.