The Coordinating Council of the Heads of the Competent Bodies for Combating Illicit Drug Trafficking of the CSTO Member States, designed to coordinate the interaction of the competent authorities of the CSTO member states in the anti-drug field, was created in accordance with the decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council on June 23, 2005.

Over the past 15 years from the date of its foundation, a number of international events have been effectively implemented by the Council in cooperation with the CSTO Secretariat.

As part of the KSOPN activities, twenty-one meetings were held, during which decisions were made aimed at consolidating the efforts of the CSTO member states in the field of combating the spread of drugs.

To organize counteraction to the drug threat, comprehensive anti-drug operations under the code name "Channel” are carried out.

Every year, competent authorities of the CSTO member states take part in the operation, along with over 20 representatives of anti-drug authorities of European and Asian countries, acting as observers, depending on the objectives of a particular stage of the operation. Law enforcement authorities of Afghanistan, Iran and China, financial intelligence units on combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism of the member states of the Eurasian Group, and representatives of international organizations such as the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Interpol, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Central Asian Regional Information Coordination Center for combating the illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, regularly participated in it.

In 2008, by the September decision of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO member states, the complex operational and preventive operation “Channel” was assigned the status of the Regional Anti-Drug Operation of permanent action.

Thirty stages of this operation were carried out. As a result of joint efforts only for the period from 2017 to 2019, more than 67 tons of 600 kg of narcotic drugs, psychotropic and potent substances were seized from illegal traffic, including: 48 tons and 988 kg of opium, 6 tons and 665 kg of hashish, 3 tons and 737 kg of marijuana, 790 kg of heroin, 691 kg of synthetic drugs.

The achieved results of the operation were positively assessed both in the CSTO member states and in the observer countries, as well as in the official materials of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and the International Drugs Control Board.

Special tactical exercises with special units of the anti-drug services and internal affairs bodies allocated to the Collective Rapid Reaction Force of the Collective Security Treaty Organization are conducted on an ongoing basis under the code name “Grom” (Thunder).

The work of special units of combined groups allows us to work out practical interaction and elements of operational-combat coordination in mountainous areas, conducting search and ambush actions to block possible smuggling of consignments of drugs, arms, ammunition and explosives, search for possible smugglers' caches, set up mixed posts at vehicles checkpoints, as well as to organize the communication and management of consolidated units during a special operation.

The Working Group on the organization of anti-drug operations and other directions of activity within the competence of the KSOPN of the CSTO member states, which has become the center for developing proposals for joint (coordinated) comprehensive events, is effectively functioning.

Interaction of drug treatment services of the CSTO member states has been brought to a qualitatively new level.

There has been organized a system for training and retraining anti-drug personnel in the basic educational institutions of the CSTO - the All-Russian Institute for Advanced Studies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Siberian Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The processes related to the spread of drugs taking place in the territory of the Member States of the Organization are analyzed on a scientific basis.

During the 63rd session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs (March 2-6, 2020, Vienna), with the active participation of the KSOPN member states, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia together with the CSTO Secretariat organized an exhibition on anti-drug measures implemented by law enforcement authorities of the CSTO member states. Presentation of photo and video materials, as well as analytical reviews was held.

The KSOPN activities are carried out on the basis of the provisions of the Anti-Drug Strategy of the CSTO member states for 2015-2020 and the national plans developed for its implementation, as well as the CSTO Collective Security Strategy for the period until 2025.

Currently, work is underway to create a new Anti-Drug Strategy for the period until 2025. This document will take into account all specific features of modern challenges and threats from drug trafficking.