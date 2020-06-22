Today, on the Day of Remembrance and Sorrow, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia took part in the ceremony of laying flowers at memorials and monuments of the Great Patriotic War (WWII).

The departmental delegation was headed by First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy.

The ceremony was also, attended by members of the Collegium of the Ministry, chiefs of departments and administrations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, representatives of the transport police, chiefs of GAs for Moscow and the Moscow Region, educational organizations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, veterans of internal affairs bodies.

Police officers laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier near the Kremlin wall, as well as at the monument to G.K. Zhukov on Manezhnaya Square and the monument “Grateful Russia - to soldiers of law and order who died in the line of duty” on Trubnaya Square.

79 years ago on this day the Great Patriotic War began. The leadership and personnel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia mourn over those who, at the cost of their lives, have fulfilled the sacred duty, protecting our Fatherland in those terrible and full of trials years.