The investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Astrakhan Region has completed the investigation of a 52-year-old local resident accused of committing a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The investigation established that, from November 2011 to September 2014, as the general director of a commercial construction company, through fraud and breach of trust, he stole money allocated for the reconstruction of the water supply system in the village of Krivoy Buzan in the Krasnoyarsky District as part of the targeted regional program. To this end, the person involved, acting as a contractor under a state contract, overestimated the volume of work performed in relevant acts and certificates. Fictitious documents containing false information were subsequently transferred to the customer, who, being misled, paid the indicated amount.

These facts were revealed by employees of the ES&CC Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Astrakhan Region, together with colleagues from the regional FSB Department. The investigators found that the installation of pumping stations, the repair of external water supply networks, water pipelines, electrical equipment and water intake facilities, as well as the improvement of the territory were not actually carried out. According to the conclusion of the construction and technical study, the object was in inoperative condition. The amount of damage caused to the regional budget exceeded 16 million rubles.

Currently, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the Prosecutor's Office has been sent to the Kirovskiy District Court of Astrakhan for consideration on the merits. The defendant continues staying under house arrest. Previously, he was prosecuted 6 times for various crimes in the economic sphere.