Currently, a criminal case has been instituted by the inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Lyudinovsky” against the detainee on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 256 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal extraction (catch) of aquatic biological resources”.

According to law enforcers, a local resident born in 1965, being in the spawning section of the water reservoir of the Nizhneye Lake, located on the territory of the city of Lyudinovo, using prohibited fishing gear (net), caught 137 fishes. The damage caused to the territorial division of the Federal Agency for Fisheries amounted to 111,350 rubles.

The circumstances of the incident are being established, an investigation is underway.