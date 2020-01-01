Based on the materials from the FSB of Russia Department for the Tomsk Region, the investigation unit of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tomsk Region initiated a criminal case on crime features stipulated by part 3 of Article 159.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud in the field of lending”, against a group of persons consisting of three natives of the Tomsk Region and one native of the Novosibirsk Region.
According to preliminary data, from October 2016 to April 2017, the suspects, by providing knowingly false and inaccurate information, entered into loan agreements with three state-owned banking institutions for a total amount of about 3 million rubles.
Currently, all the defendants in this case have been established, a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody has been chosen in relation to the native of the Novosibirsk Region, a preventive measure in the form of a written recognizance not to leave and proper behavior has been chosen in respect of the remaining defendants.
