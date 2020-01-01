The check was started after the statement received by law enforcement bodies from lawyers of the Department of Agro-Industrial Complex of the Kostroma Region.

It was found out that a 42-year-old entrepreneur in 2017 became a grant recipient. His application for the reconstruction of a large livestock complex in the Ostrovsky District was recognized as the best one. For the implementation of the business project, the winner received 5 million rubles from the regional budget and immediately got down to business. However, as the police found out, the man only simulated the violent activity.

He concluded a construction contract with an organization headed by his father. After completing the dismantling of the dilapidated walls of the old farms, they immediately signed an act of completed work for 2 million rubles, which was ten times more than the actual work volume. The next year and a half, the activity continued only on paper, and as a result, all 5 million of earmarked budget funds were transferred to the accounts of several companies.

The police found out that in this way the family contractors solved their financial problems and the money did not go to the construction and purchase of cattle, but to pay off debt obligations.

With regard to the suspect, the investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the regional MIA Administration has instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of crimes provided for in part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Misappropriation or embezzlement”.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the man.