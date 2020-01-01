As a result of operational-search activities, two residents of the Primorsky Territory suspected of selling synthetic drugs were identified and detained by Drug Control officers of the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport for the Far Eastern Federal District.

A 23-year-old resident of Vladivostok detained in Yakutia, enjoying a high status in the criminal community, was engaged in the transportation of drugs from the Siberian Federal District to the territory of the Far East. The drugs were distributed via the Internet. Subsequently, at the suggestion of owners of on-line stores selling narcotic drugs, the young man took up the position of storekeeper and cache-filler in the city of Yakutsk.

After some time, the defendant involved his 39-year-old acquaintance in the criminal activity. By agreement with the organizers, he was assigned with a role of a courier.

The courier was detained by the traffic police in the Jewish Autonomous Region. The man had with him 4.5 kilograms of drugs.

Currently, the investigation into the criminal cases instituted on the grounds of crimes under part 2 of Article 210, parts 4, 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, have been sent to the Supreme Court of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and the court of the Jewish Autonomous Region.

The suspects will wait for the trial in custody.

To identify all the persons involved in the criminal scheme and in this criminal activity, a group was created from officers the Drug Control Division of the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport for the Far Eastern Federal District, the MIA of Russia Linear Administration on Transport for the Administration for the North-Eastern Federal District, the MIA of Russia Linear Administration on Transport for Vladivostok and the MIA of Russia Linear on Transport at Ussuriysk Station.

In total, during the search operations, transport police officers identified 11 persons. About 10 kilograms of synthetic drugs were withdrawn from the illegal circulation.

The investigation continues.