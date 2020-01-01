“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combatting Corruption (ES&CC), together with colleagues from the ES&CC Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region, detained suspects of selling counterfeit banknotes of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

Investigators found that previously convicted residents of Chernyakhovsk organized the delivery of counterfeit banknotes to the region, ordering them through an on-line store in the shadow segment of the Internet.

Fakes with a face value of 5 thousand rubles were sent to the region through a transport company whose employees were not aware of the true contents of the parcel. Having received counterfeit banknotes, the offenders paid with them for goods in shopping centers, shops and gas stations.

As a result of operational-search measures, the suspects were detained. During searches at the addresses of their residence, counterfeit banknotes were found, as well as items in which they were delivered to the region. In addition, 13 counterfeit banknotes with which the accomplices managed to pay at retail outlets were found and withdrawn from circulation by the police.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region initiated 10 criminal cases on the features of an offense stipulated by part 1 of Article 186 of the RF Criminal Code which were combined in one proceeding.

With respect to the suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of their own recognizance and appropriate behavior. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.