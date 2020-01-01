During the operative-search measures, officers of the drug control administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region, in the Zavolzhsky District of the regional center, detained a man born in 1982 on suspicion of cultivation and trafficking of drugs.

As a result of a search conducted by law enforcement officers at the man’s place of residence, more than 25 packages with substance of plant origin were discovered. On the territory of the household, the police found a greenhouse in which there were more than 40 bushes of a drug-containing plant.

The investigation carried out by the MIA Administration Forensic Center established that the seized substance was a narcotic drug - marijuana weighting more than 250 grams.

According to investigators, the detainee intended to sell the drug in the Tver Region.

Currently, a criminal case has been instituted against the man in accordance with part 1 of Article 231 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal large-scale cultivation of plants containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances or their precursors”, as well as part 3 of Article 30 “Preparing for a crime and attempting a crime”, part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal production, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues, as well as illegal sale or transfer of plants containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, or their parts containing narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances”.